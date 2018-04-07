Cowboy's injury opens the door for Mr Fix-it

Scott Bolton has been elevated to starting prop for the Cowboys' clash with the Warriors.

FAST becoming the Cowboys' Mr Fix-It, Scott Bolton has no doubt he can emulate last year's heroics by filling a yawning chasm in their pack after being elevated to starting prop against the unbeaten Warriors in Auckland on Saturday.

Bolton thrived under extra responsibility last year after Matt Scott ruptured his ACL in round two, helping guide the battered Cowboys to an unlikely finals berth.

He will have to repeat the dose with prized recruit Jordan McLean (foot) ruled out for at least three months, adding more pain to the Cowboys after their 1-3 start to the season.

Bolton, 30, has rarely got to play alongside Scott in the starting front row throughout his career and is adamant McLean's injury is a setback they can overcome.

The Cowboys proved last year they have the depth to cover absent superstars when Scott and Johnathan Thurston headlined a long list of big names struck down by injury.

"It is a good opportunity for myself. I'm feeling bad, obviously, for Jordan and hopefully he can make a speedy recovery and get back on the field for us,” Bolton said.

"It does give me a chance to start alongside Matty Scott. I only got two games last year to do that with him.

"We've roomed together for a few years now as well. He's our leader in our team and we do look up to him.

"I'm looking forward to running out beside him ... I'll probably play a few more minutes now.”

Bolton's promotion paves the way for young forward Corey Jensen, who played the first two games this year after 17 matches in his debut season in 2017.

The Cowboys have been out-enthused in the middle third at times this year and Jensen, 24, wants to be a spark off the bench.

"Obviously (my aim is) just to bring a bit of energy. I think that's what I did well last year, coming on and bringing a bit of spark through the middle,” he said.

"Having that chance last year to play in some big games and a grand final in my first year was pretty amazing.

"I take confidence from that and know I can hold my own out there.”

Assistant coach Todd Payten believes the Cowboys may have been guilty of playing too conservatively.

"I think we've played a bit up tight the last couple of weeks,” he said.

"I wouldn't say it's (due to) pressure, it's when things go against you and you're not high on confidence, small problems can seem big problems.

"We spoke about the fact we just want to relax and play some football, and play the way that we can.

"We're going to have to improve, there's no doubt, but I'm very confident we're quite capable of it.”

- Jon Tuxworth