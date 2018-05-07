Cowboys teammates rally around Bolton

North Queensland Cowboy Scott Bolton pictured at the Brisbane Domestic Airport, Brisbane 6th of May 2018. Scott has been charged with indecent assault after an incident in a Bondi bar on Saturday night. Picture: Jacob Miley

Cowboys players have vowed to support teammate Scott Bolton after he was charged with indecent assault, but it is unclear whether he will play in Thursday night's clash with Wests Tigers at Leichhardt Oval.

Bolton was charged following an alleged incident at a Sydney hotel on Saturday night, where the team gathered for dinner.

The Cowboys are staying in Sydney to prepare for the Tigers clash after claiming a much-needed win over Penrith at Bathurst on Friday.

The NRL has indicated they won't stand down Bolton from playing for the Cowboys and will adhere to their policy of letting the court process take it course. The Cowboys are set to follow suit.

Bolton returned to Townsville on Sunday night to be with his family, and is due to face court on June 19.

Prop Francis Molo, who has played strongly for Townsville Blackhawks, has been flown down to Sydney and could be in line to make his Cowboys debut if Bolton doesn't play.

Cowboys five-eighth Michael Morgan said they will support Bolton as he addresses the situation.

"He's a great bloke, he's one of the most down to Earth normal blokes you'll ever meet. He's very easy going, a laid back kind of guy. It's a shame that this has all come about so hopefully it works out for the best.

"I'm honestly not too sure. We've got depth in that position that someone else can fill. It'll be completely up to the club, up to 'Bolts' and how he feels. Playing football's probably not the first thing on his mind at the moment.

Scott Bolton during the Friday night encounter against the Penrith Panthers.

"The reports of people being out for 10 hours are ridiculous because that wasn't the case at all. People have that view anyway, whether we do go out for a beer or not.

"It's a shame that these things that come up make people have that view. I think we're entitled to get together when we've got a bit of down time, have a beer and socialise."

The Cowboys can ill-afford to lose another prop with big-name signing Jordan McLean already sidelined with a long-term foot injury.

It's a distraction the club doesn't need as they try to rebuild their season after winning just three of nine matches.

Cowboys winger Kyle Feldt believes Bolton will play against the Tigers, and insisted the players shouldn't be deterred from drinking.

"There's no problem with it. After a hard day at work you'd enjoy a cold beer wouldn't you?" Feldt said.

"We're Australian, we all like to have a beer and after a hard-earned game of footy we all decided to have a beer and that's that.

"It's in the NRL's hands and police hands now. All we can do is stand by and support Scott.

"He hasn't been stood down by the club or the NRL, he's just gone home to be with family, so that's his main priority at the moment

I've been at the Cowboys since 2010 and I've known him since then he's never done anything wrong.

"As a teammate he's outstanding, he's one of the nicest blokes on our team, I've got not a bad word to say about him. He's a genuine guy, he loves his footy and he loves his family.

"We'll bond together as a team, it's obviously going to make us stronger."