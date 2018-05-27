Cowboys to make call on Scott tomorrow

THE Cowboys will make an official call tomorrow morning on whether to fight Matt Scott's shoulder charge at the judiciary as his State of Origin return hangs in the balance.

Scott, who missed last year's series through injury, was slapped with a grade one shoulder charge on Melbourne centre Young Tonumaipea in Friday's 7-6 home loss.

The Cowboys (3-9) now need to win at least nine of their remaining 12 games to make finals, and they will play at Manly on Thursday with a forward pack decimated by injury and Origin selection.

With first-choice props Jordan McLean (foot) and John Asiata (pectoral) out long term, the Cowboys will also be missing Gavin Cooper, Scott and possibly Coen Hess from their pack through Maroons duty or suspension.

Scott Bolton (rib cartilage) also left the field in the first half against Melbourne and did not return, with Ethan Lowe and Sam Hoare the likely frontrunners to earn a recall against the Sea Eagles.

Cowboys football manager Peter Parr said the club would mull over their options before making a call on whether to contest Scott's charge before today's midday deadline.

"We'll decide tomorrow. Greeny (coach Paul Green) and Thumper (Scott) are going over it thisafternoon," Parr said.

"We usually have a good look at it the first day, sleep on it and make a final decision. I can't tell you cut and dry what we're going to do just yet.

"There's a few things to take into account and if we think there's a chance to fight the charge, we probably will. But we have to take a lot of factors into account first."

After the Storm loss, Scott and Cooper admitted shifting their focus to Origin will be difficult as the club's finals hopes get slimmer by the day.

"It's very difficult, if I do get named it's going to be a hard situation," Scott said.

"We need all hands on deck at the moment with Macca out injured, and Boltsy didn't come back tonight with rib cartilage.

"We're getting tested as a club in many different ways at the moment, but I'll just play it as it comes and wait and see."

A frustrated Cooper is expected to be named in the Maroons starting back row when the team is announced this morning.

He said it would be tough to leave the Cowboys when they need all hands on deck.

"If I get picked in the (Queensland) team I'll switch over to that if my name gets read out, and I'd love it to," he said.

"For now I'll swallow my pride, it (Storm loss) is a tough one to take.

"A couple too many seven tackle restarts really put us under the pump. We can't fault our effort, it's execution at times.

"It's frustrating. Even my four year old boy could have scored that try (I dropped over the line), it's disappointing."

Green urged his team to be more "ruthless" in taking chances to ice games when they come their way.

"The last month the effort's been enormous from our blokes and we can't get a break, we're stuck in our own heads at times," Green said.

"You see guys who you know have more ability and more talent and more decision making ability, they're second guessing themselves a bit, which happens when you lose confidence.

"At the moment we're remembering how to lose games instead of how to win games."