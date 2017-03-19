26°
Cowper Art Gallery workshop wonders

19th Mar 2017 8:20 AM
LEARN: There are a great range of workshops on offer at the Cowper gallery.
LEARN: There are a great range of workshops on offer at the Cowper gallery.

COWPER Art Gallery and Studio runs an extensive program of art and contemporary craft workshops throughout the year, and semester one 2017 has started off with workshops filling up quickly with enthusiastic attendees. Upcoming workshops include:

Shibori and Dyeing with Indigo on April 23

This very popular workshop always sells out very quickly and a second date has already been added for April. Indigo has been used as a dye substance for centuries and traditional ways of using it are still practised around the world. Shibori is the technique of folding, wrapping and tying to create beautiful designs in dyed fabrics and other materials. In this workshop you will gain experience using this beautiful dye. Participants go home with a beautiful silk scarf at the end of the day. Cost: $130.

Screenprinting for Beginners on May 13

This new workshop for 2017 explores the traditional technique of screen printing on fabric with techniques, which can be easily achieved at home. Participants will work with simple stencils and creative techniques to create stunning and individual fabrics. Learn how to mix colours and create interest by layering your repeat designs. You will draw your own designs with guidance and learn how to translate these into prints. We will be working with simple shapes and plant forms for our designs during the workshop however these techniques can be applied to any subject. Cost: $130.

Weaving on a Simple Loom on May 20

Weaving has made a comeback over the last couple of years - ever wondered how it's done? Then this workshop is for you. In this workshop you will learn to use a simple frame to create a small wall piece for your home or to give as a gift to someone special. Use yarns, threads, wool roving and found bibs and bobs to create something that is as individual as you are.

You will be provided with a small loom, which is yours to take home to complete your weaving on and make more pieces in the future. Cost: $130.

Botanical Dyeing workshops on June 10 and 17

June is Botantical Dyeing month in the Studio. In this workshop you will learn about the technique of natural dyeing and getting colour onto cloth in unique ways. This is not so much a technical workshop as a chance to explore, experiment and enjoy the chance encounters that dyeing with natural dyes gives us. We will wrap, bundle, simmer, hammer and splash to see what happens. You will be given information on which plants are likely to produce certain colours; mordants, dyeing equipment and other information necessary to go home and continue using natural dyes. Come prepared for a day of asking 'what if?' Cost: $110

All workshops include a nutritious lunch and morning and afternoon teas. Most materials are included in the workshop fee so participants can attend without having to worry about too much preparation beforehand.

Please contact the gallery for further details to secure your place in a workshop. This can be done via the Gallery's Facebook page, Instagram account or email.

