COWPER: It's a story that needs to be told

The scene that many from the Clarence Valley will never forget. The Cowper Bus crash which occurred in the early hours of October 20, 1989.

SIX 30-minute podcasts. It's an enormous undertaking many considered beyond the reach of a small regional newspaper.

But we have done it. The Daily Examiner's digital producer Jenna Thompson dived into learning the art of creating a podcast from scratch. The technical elements have been a learning curve for everyone involved. But at the heart of the podcast is the age-old craft that has always been the essence of journalism: story-telling.

So why have we chosen to tell the story of a horrific collision between a bus and truck on the Pacific Highway near Grafton at 3.54am on October 20, 1989 which killed 21 people?

"It was such a major artery and yet the governments hadn't given it due recognition." - former Grafton City mayor Mike Emerson

The Cowper bus crash and a similar tragedy killing 35 people at Clybucca near Kempsey two months later on December 22, 1989 remain Australia's two worst road disasters.

They represent a significant turning point in our nation's history in terms of road safety, and the inquests triggered Australia's largest infrastructure project - the dual-carriageway Pacific Highway upgrade from Sydney to Brisbane.

Thirty years later - and long overdue - this project is finally approaching completion. Ironically, the final piece in the puzzle - the 48km stretch from Glenugie to Maclean - includes the bypass of where the Cowper bus crash occurred.

"A lot of people lost their innocence very quickly I can assure you." - former SES executive officer Bryan Robins

Many people were involved in the recovery effort at the accident scene. None of them were prepared for what they were about to experience.

They were never provided the post-trauma support they would receive today.

It's an important story that needs to be told in greater depth.

"Just talking about this, I'll have nightmares tonight and tomorrow night and the next night." - former paramedic Robin Smith

Those who have come forward deserve to have their stories told.

More than 30 people are featured in this podcast. It has been a cathartic experience for many.

This is story-telling from the heart. For some, this is the first time they have spoken about their own harrowing memories after decades of concealing this internal trauma. An opportunity to get it off their chests.

It's an emotional roller-coaster. For people who were at the crash site, it won't be an easy listen. Those who have never heard of the crash will be surprised and stunned at the significance it holds in this community and to Australia.

There are many people in the Clarence Valley community and beyond who we owe our gratitude for putting their trust in telling this sensitive story.

It's an important one, and we thank you for listening.