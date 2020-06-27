Cowper never forgotten thanks to DEX

Members of the Sydney-based Physical Evidence Squad use photogrammetry apparatus at the Cowper crash scene. The Photogrammetry is used to take three-dimensional photographs.Cowper Bus Disaster, October 20, 1989

FORMER Daily Examiner photographer Bill Counsell captured one of the most haunting images our publication would ever publish in its 161-year-history: Australia’s worst road disaster, the Cowper Bus Crash of 1989.

Of the many photos he took that morning, it’s the black and white image of at least a dozen bodies lined up in Alan Bowling’s paddock beside the Clarence River that remains etched in the minds of many.

While disturbing to see, these images opened the public’s eyes to the devastating impact of a catastrophic road collision. Despite the Daily Examiner receiving criticism for publishing these graphic photos, our coverage proved to be a crucial element in igniting change in Australia’s road safety standards and working conditions for line haul drivers. Thanks to this brutal imagery, politicians could no longer ignore the daily carnage on the Pacific Highway, and (eventually) vowed to upgrade this coastal road to freeway standards, which is scheduled for completion this year.

Cowper Bus Crash

Thirty years later, the Daily Examiner returned to this major moment in Clarence Valley history with the primary goal of giving a voice to those silenced by the tragedy.

Over seven months, survivors, emergency workers and families were given the opportunity to share their experience and the long term impacts it had on them through a 30th anniversary podcast series.

This time, our coverage became the foundation for survivors and emergency workers to reunite and for family and friends connected to the tragedy to find closure on many unanswered questions.

For us at the Daily Examiner, it’s moments like these that drive our passion to bring people together and cherish these new memories which will no doubt last a lifetime.