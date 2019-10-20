Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Feature

LISTEN NOW: Podcast Episode Guide

Jenna Thompson
by
20th Oct 2019 3:54 AM

From The Daily Examiner is a six-part series that takes listeners on an emotional journey to reveal the full story behind that tragic day. Told through the eyes of those who witnessed the horror, some sharing their story for the first time, each episode explores a different aspect of the event to reveal a tangled web of trauma and negligence.

 

LISTEN NOW

     iTunes Stitcher  | Spotify       

Episode 1 | Hell on Earth

Just before dawn, 21 strangers are brutally killed, leaving a tangled web of trauma and culpability in its wake.

 

BONUS: EPISODE ONE CONTENT

More Stories

cowper bus crash cowperpodcast cowper podcast grafton bus crash road crash
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: Legends of the CRCA congregate at McKittrick Park

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Legends of the CRCA congregate at McKittrick Park

    Cricket Check out the gallery of some of the CRCA's legends of past and present in attendance today.

    50 years for Maclean's historians

    premium_icon 50 years for Maclean's historians

    Community '50 years ago, the local rotary club called a special meeting'

    Minnie Waters-Wooli SLSC to hold final 'come and try' day

    premium_icon Minnie Waters-Wooli SLSC to hold final 'come and try' day

    Lifesaving The Lower Clarence club are on the lookout for fun-loving kids.

    One of the best yet for Lawrence quilters

    premium_icon One of the best yet for Lawrence quilters

    Community More than 100 quilts on show for community fundraiser