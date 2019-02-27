Menu
Letters to the Editor

'Cows being slaughtered': Tragic reality of milk price wars

25th Sep 2019
I HAVE just heard a radio interview with a good, hard-working family who has been forced to send their highly productive dairy cows to be slaughtered, a heart-rending solution.

Why? Obviously the prolonged drought with little pasture left and the high prce for fodder has a substantial impact, but the very low price paid by supermarkets is the major blow.

Supermarkets determine the price, which means dairy farming is becoming unsustainable.

I believe most customers would be prepared to pay an increased price for milk if it was passed onto the farmer. Perhaps supermarket managers and buyers should go to the meatworks to see good dairy cows being slaughtered because of their callous behaviour.

BRIAN HENMAN, Toowoomba

