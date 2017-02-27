26°
Sport

Cox half-century paves way for Coutts onslaught

26th Feb 2017 6:00 PM
Coutts batsman Luke Cox during the CRCA Premier League cricket match between Coutts Crossing and Tucabia at Small Park, Ulmarra on Saturday, 25th February, 2017.
Coutts batsman Luke Cox during the CRCA Premier League cricket match between Coutts Crossing and Tucabia at Small Park, Ulmarra on Saturday, 25th February, 2017. Debrah Novak

COUTTS V TUCABIA: Coutts Crossing opener Luke Cox has continued his rare form heading into the GDSC Premier League finals after notching consecutive half-centuries to put his side firmly in control against Tucabia-Copmanhurst.

Despite the extra efforts of a returning Brad Chard (4 for 51 off 15.5) who led the attack alongside fellow firebrand Chris Adamson (1 for 44 off 13), Cox was able to use his full arsenal of shots as he brought up a dominant 58-run innings including 12 fours.

While he lost captain Tim Tilse (11) relatively early, Cox pushed on with his attacking style to notch a 31-run stand with Ryan Cotten (11) and a 28-run partnership with Nick Wood (3) before finally giving up his wicket to the bowling of Scott Lloyd (2 for 26 off 6).

But it was not the end of the momentum Tucabia was hoping for as teenager Eli Fahey (43) took up the aggressive role from one end for a 57-run fifth-wicket stand with Bill North.

Fahey pounced on any loose deliveries, hitting five fours and two maximums before he and North both fell in quick succession.

Tucabia medium-pacer Dan Cootes (2 for 29 off 10) has become a revelation with the cherry this season and he continued it at Ulmarra, putting the brakes on the Coutts scoring in the latter stages of their innings.

Wicketkeeper Lewis Chevalley (28) stood firm despite losing wickets at the other end to help guide Coutts to 200 runs.

Tucabia did not get the start it wanted to its run chase, losing two early wickets to be 2-25 in response with a staunch Bob McKenzie (16) to resume at the crease.

SCOREBOARD

TUCABIA COPMANHURST V COUTTS CROSSING

At Ulmarra Showground

Toss: Coutts Crossing

Umpires: Bruce Baxter, Steve Millar

Coutts Crossing 1st Innings

T Tilse b Chard 11

L Cox c BR Blanch b Lloyd 58

R Cotten b Chard 11

N Wood b Lloyd 3

E Fahey c Woods b Cootes 43

B North run out (DJ Cootes) 13

LR Chevalley b Chard 28

AB Elliott c Blackadder b Cootes 17

A Webb c & b Adamson 4

RS Gaddes b Chard 3

Z Page not out 3

Extras (b 2, lb 1, w 2, nb 1) 6

ALL-OUT for 200

Overs: 57.5

FoW: 1-24(T Tilse) 2-55(R Cotten) 3-82(N Wood) 4-85(L Cox) 5-142(E Fahey) 6-142(B North) 7-166(AB Elliott) 8-170(A Webb) 9-183(RS Gaddes) 10-200(LR Chevalley)

Bowling: B Chard 15.5-3-51-4, CA Adamson 13-1-44-1, BR Blanch 5-2-28-0, SM Lloyd 6-2-26-2, TJ Blackadder 6-2-10-0, DJ Cootes 10-4-29-2, T Bultitude 2-0-9-0

Tucabia Copmanhurst 1st Innings

DJ Cootes b Elliott 0

BR Pardoe c North b Page 4

T Bultitude not out 4

BJ McKenzie not out 16

Extras (b 0, lb 0, w 0, nb 1) 1

TWO wickets for 25

Overs: 11

FoW: 1-4(DJ Cootes) 2-4(BR Pardoe)

Bowling: AB Elliott 6-2-10-1, Z Page 4-2-7-1, E Fahey 1-0-8-0

Grafton Daily Examiner
