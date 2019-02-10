Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Surf Life Savers rescued an elderly man from Kings Beach.
Surf Life Savers rescued an elderly man from Kings Beach. Jason Dougherty
Breaking

Man in critical condition after near drowning

Chloe Lyons
by
10th Feb 2019 9:28 AM | Updated: 11:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ELDERLY man was brought back to life with CPR after he nearly drowned while swimming between the flags.

The man was spotted by lifesavers at Kings Beach just before 4pm yesterday who became aware he was struggling in the water.

He was pulled from the surf and lifesavers started CPR before the Queensland Ambulance Service arrived.

Lifesaving Services Coordinator, Jacob Thomson said the man regained consciousness during CPR and was transported to hospital in a stable, yet critical condition.

"I think being in between those red and yellow flags allowed us to respond quickly," he said.

"He did have an injury to his head so that may lead us to believe he's hit the sandbank at some point in time."

beach kings beach near drowning surf lifesaving queensland swimming
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Banned gynaecologist may face charges

    premium_icon Banned gynaecologist may face charges

    Health A DISGRACED doctor, who previously worked at Grafton Base Hospital, has been referred to NSW Police and could face prosecution over misconduct

    A final walk across iconic bridge

    premium_icon A final walk across iconic bridge

    News Residents take their last chance to farewell Sportsmans Creek Bridge

    PITCH WAR: Passion and pride on the line in annual Shield

    premium_icon PITCH WAR: Passion and pride on the line in annual Shield

    Cricket CLARENCE River keen to overturn three years of Lower dominance.

    Sombre Bobcats to reflect in trial

    premium_icon Sombre Bobcats to reflect in trial

    Soccer CLUB will pay tribute to lifeblood in season kick-off.