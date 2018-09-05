CQ butchers get naked for firemen-inspired calendar

Gregg Wehlow bared it all for the 2019 CQ Butcher's Calendar raising money for the Black Dog Institute.

Gregg Wehlow bared it all for the 2019 CQ Butcher's Calendar raising money for the Black Dog Institute. Liam Fahey - LAD Social

THEY MAY not be firemen but five Rockhampton butchers have bared it all in an exciting photo shoot.

Gregg Wehlow of Dawson Road Butchers, Reggie Brooks of Parkhurst Quality Meats, Kev Brown from Kev Brown's Butchers, Shane Burke of Gracemere Quality Meats and Dave Dwyer of Dwyer Bros. Butchery are all featured in the 2019 CQ Butcher's Calendar.

Taking the idea from firemen's calendars, the butchers are all wearing "little clothes".

But more importantly, the calendar is raising money for charity.

All takings from the sale of the calendars are going to the Black Dog Institute, to help the fight again depression.

The group of butchers and their partners involved in the calendar. Liam Fahey - LAD Social

Owner of Dawson Road Butchers, Mr Wehlow said the idea was born when a bunch of them were all sitting around chatting at the CQ Sausage King Competition at the Great Western Hotel earlier in the year.

They were brainstorming ways they could get local butchers back in the spotlight.

"We just wanted to put ourselves out there and get our name on the map," he said.

The Easter photoshoot: Shane Burek, Gregg Wehlow, Kev Brown, Reggie Brooks and Dave Dwyer. Liam Fahey - LAD Social

CALENDAR SIGNING:

Sunday September 9, 12pm - 3pm

Rockhampton Leagues Club

Come have a drink and a meal and catch up with the boys

Getting naked for the photographs was a bit nerve-racking as Mr Wehlow said they weren't in the same shape as firemen.

To help there was "a couple of tins of liquid courage".

Choosing the Black Dog Institute seemed like an obvious choice, as it something that affected everyone.

Gregg Wehlow, Dave Dwyer, Shane Burke and Kev Brown checking out the calendar. Liam Fahey - LAD Social

From the get go, the aim of the idea was for all of the money to go back to charity.

If all goes well and it is a success, they may do it again next year and chose a different charity.

The celebrate the calender, a launch will be held on the weekend.

Four of the five butchers will be there to autograph the calendars.

The calendars will be for sale at each of the butchers from Monday, September 10 for $10 each.