CQ man scores $300k Keno win at Yeppoon hotel

EMOTIONAL WIN: Keno winner David OKeefe plans to buy a caravan and head out west.

BUNGUNDARRA man David O'Keefe had a stroke of luck this week when his routine Keno numbers made him $300k richer.

Mr O'Keefe, 63, couldn't believe it when he found out he had won the whopping sum at Railway Hotel, Yeppoon.

"It took a while to sink in and it was a bit unreal at first," he said.

"I wanted to make sure it was all right before I started celebrating. I wanted to make sure the money was in the bank.

"The two bar maids at the hotel were really good and were excited for me and very helpful."

LUCKY WIN: Keno winner David OKeefe plans to buy a caravan and head out west. Allan Reinikka ROK041018akeno2

His family didn't believe him at first when he told them of his win, but he said the tears in his eyes were enough to convince them.

"They said 'you're a lucky bugger'," he said.

"It couldn't have come at a better time."

This wasn't the first major Keno win at the coast hotel though with a 67-year-old man winning $109,000 in September.

Previously a trainer assessor in the mines, the dad of three had been struggling with bills when the fortunate win came.

"It lifted a lot of worries off me," he said.

"I won't have to work for a while. No more night shifts."

Mr O'Keefe said he plans to buy a caravan with his winnings and go for a holiday across Australia.

For those keen to try their hand at Keno, he said "perseverance is key".

"That's how I won. I put the same numbers on for over a month and I stuck with those," he said.

"I used special numbers like my kids' birthdays but they never worked. It was just these random numbers.

"I had only won $16 on a $50 ticket and then I put it back on for $20 and in the second game that win came up.

"After the last person won the jackpot I waited for it to build up again to the jackpot.

"I'm a very lucky man."