CQ man's bizarre weather device predicts 'big event'

A MYSTERIOUS device owned by Emu Park man Glenn Adamus predicted snow at Alice Springs in 1997, Cyclone Dylan, Marcia and Debbie and now it's predicting something big for Central Queensland.

Originating in the 1700s by Norweigan mariners, this unique storm glass is "more accurate than the weather bureau" in Glenn's eyes.

"It is an old technology that has been lost," Glenn said.

"The weather bureau can look at modelling but when it comes to the nitty-gritty weather, it's science that is yet to be harnessed."

The Emu Park photographer and ex-television cameraman and reporter found the storm glass 30 years ago.

Taken in 2000 when Glen was covering a Timor dispute in a burnt out Government office complex. Contributed

It was tucked away in a Yacht chandlery on the Mornington Peninsula in Victoria.

"It's known as a marine barometer and would hang by a rope on the ship," Glenn said.

"From that, the old mariners could tell days and weeks in advance how weather was going."

The storm glass is made from a mixture of chemicals in a sealed glass tube with a liquid that shifts from solid to crystalline.

The storm glass in activity last week. Glenn Adamus Photographer

Robert Fitzroy used it on his voyage through the coasts of South America with Charles Darwin in 1831.

He wrote a script about the storm glass: "A cloudy glass with small stars indicates thunderstorms" and "if there are crystals at the bottom, this indicates frost".

Glenn first learnt to use his storm glass when he was working with Imparja in Alice Springs.

"From my research it said it was going to snow," he said.

"I even alerted the weather presenter, she laughed and said it would never snow.

Two weeks later, it snowed at Kings Canyon and Ayers Rock.

Glenn uses it on a regular basis, particularly as a guide when he takes photos.

Glen took this shot recently overlooking Zilzie. Glenn Adamus Photographer

"I use it a lot for my lightning photos, I like my storm photos and it will tell me when they coming," he said.

About 10 days ago, the storm glass started to "go off".

"It's still going off now," Glenn said.

Glenn believes it means there is "big weather ahead for the Capricorn Coast region".

"Three years ago it was going off like it did now... that was two weeks before Marcia hit," he said.

The storm glass in Cyclone Marcia. Glenn Adamus Photographer

"It seem to kick in about two weeks prior to a big low depression, about two days prior to electrical thunder storm activity.

"The oil at the top indicates humidity and on a clear winters day there is no humidity."

While it might not be a cyclone this time, Glenn thinks it will be some rain.

"We are going to get a weather event," he said.

"I don't want to see a flood but I want to see some good heavy rain.

"It's never let me down."