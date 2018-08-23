CQ mum's fight to help daughter with rare disease

Rebecca Bowen is hosting a fundraiser next month to raise awareness and funds for the Phelen-McDermid Syndrome Foundation.

DISABILITY and mental health worker, Rebecca Bowen, has plenty of experience helping ill Central Queenslanders.

But when her 11-year-old-daughter, Chelsea, was nine-months-old, she was met with a diagnosis that was basically unheard of.

Phelan-McDermid Syndrome (P-MS) is a rare genetic condition caused by a deletion or structural change of chromosome 22.

P-MS results in a variety of afflictions including intellectual disability, absent or delayed speech, autism, poor muscle tone, seizures, heart conditions, gastrointestinal issues, behavioural issues, kidney and lung conditions, sleep apnoea and a low immune system.

Because of the rarity of PMS, data is scarce and impossible to collate on a wider scale.

There are only 1500 diagnosed cases in the world, 73 in Australia and four in Central Queensland.

So when Rebecca noticed Chelsea's inability to crawl or sit up at nine months, she was unable to get a clear answer.

"They always say things like 'kids just take time' but as a parent you have a gut feeling that tells you something isn't right," she said.

"I had to go back to the doctors continually because they kept saying 'give it time'.

"She was 18 months when they finally gave her a blood test... six months later the news came and all they told me was 'google it' because they would be doing the same.

"We even go to the hospital because she has accidents and they say they've never heard of it."

P-MS has three different forms; deletion, duplication and ring 22.

Chelsea has the latter form, which resulted from the arms of her chromosome 22 having broken off and created a circle.

Although Chelsea does not experience a lot of medical problems and is mobile, she has an intellectual disability, behavioural issues and absent speech.

She was diagnosed with P-MS when she was two-years-old.

"It's really rare," Rebecca said.

"It can make life difficult.

"We have to look out for tumours along the nervous system and have annual MRIs.

"There's not a big source of money coming in... money goes towards researching and helping families.

After attending a conference in Sydney in September 2017, 54 families met for the first time with P-MS doctors from America.

Dr Katy Phelan, founder of Phelan-McDermid Syndrome and Dr Curtis Rogers, a paediatrician specialising in P-MS and president of the foundation, spoke with families about the disease.

Rebecca has now decided to host her own P-MS fundraiser on September 8 at Chozen One Headquarters.

Sixteen teams of four have already signed up to row a 42km marathon on rowing machines.

"It costs $22 per person to row... All the money raised will go to the foundation," Rebecca said.

"We will be holding a raffle (with around 20 donated items up for grabs) and there will be a jumping castle and sausage sizzle on the day."

The marathon will be held from 8am with registrations open at 7am.

"I'm overwhelmed and happy that people are willing to help," Rebecca said.

"People know they're helping someone... especially with something that's so unknown.

"I'm hoping in the coming years this will go nation-wide. That would be my ultimate goal."

You can donate by visiting www.pmsfaustralia.org.au or by visiting the P-MS Chozen One fundraiser.