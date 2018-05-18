CQ teen, 16, wields brush with confidence

DRESSED in eccentric outfits and a full face of make-up, teenager Kyle Andrews would turn heads in most places - especially in the small mining town of Clermont.

But the unabashed 16-year-old has not let that stand in his way, and has made the decision to pursue his passion for make-up by setting up his own business.

"Makeup Your Mind, Makeup by Kyle" launched a few weeks ago, and the teen has already received dozens of messages and bookings.

"Putting on make-up is an escape for me, a chance to be someone else," he said. "I get compliments all the time, from people who aren't small minded about a boy wearing make up."

Last November Kyle spoke to The Daily Mercury about the need for better access to mental health services for young people in the regions, after facing years of bullying for his sexuality.

He had previously been made to wait outside the bathroom under teachers' instruction, while other boys changed or showered, "for his own safety".

The decision was hard but the Year 11 student said he will drop out of Clermont State High School at the end of this term to study make-up full time and become a certified professional, all while juggling work commitments.

"I go walking around town in giant stilettos, and all theses different costumes," he said.

"I get plenty of compliments about that as well, but of course there are few idiots that pick you out for it."

Kyle's interest in make-up was piqued by the looks worn by drag queens on American reality TV series "RuPaul's Drag Race", a competition to find America's "next drag superstar".

"I just started because I thought it looked cool, seeing the queens... I started about three years ago and was completely shit at it," he said.

Hours of YouTube tutorials and practice has turned him into the make-up artist he is today. There is no Sephora in the middle of Clermont, so Kyle purchases most things on the internet or at his local pharmacy.

His services were booked out last week for Clermont's "Back To The 80's, the Totally Awesome Musical", and slots are filled for most of next week.

Kyle said his favourite make-up memory was when he did drag in public for the first time, showing up to a dance in his first year of high school in a dress.

"I had terrible make-up at the time," he said. The teen hopes there is no photographic evidence of this.