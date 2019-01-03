CQ teen swims into record books at state championships

DYNAMIC DUO: Rocky City swim sensation Ty Hartwell and coach Shane Kingston reflect on their outstanding achievement at the recent state championships in Brisbane.

DYNAMIC DUO: Rocky City swim sensation Ty Hartwell and coach Shane Kingston reflect on their outstanding achievement at the recent state championships in Brisbane. Jann Houley

SWIMMING: When Ty Hartwell stormed home to set a Queensland Allcomers Record at the state championships in Brisbane, he also realised something special for his long-serving coach Shane Kingston.

The 17-year-old touched the wall in a time of 2:00.24 in the 200m backstroke to rewrite the record books and be named Swimmer of the Session.

While it was a remarkable feat for Hartwell, it also made for a milestone for Kingston.

It was the first time in Kingston's 18 years at the state titles that one of his charges had been awarded Swimmer of the Session and the first time one of his male swimmers had claimed a Queensland Allcomers Record.

Kingston was understandably thrilled.

"It was a very proud moment for me, and it's nice to be able to tick off that box," he said.

"For one of my guys to produce a swim of that quality was very pleasing."

State champion swimmer Ty Hartwell Jann Houley

Kingston was quick to point out the significance of Hartwell's record, which makes him the fastest 17-year-old Queenslander to have ever swum the 200m backstroke.

"It's a huge achievement," he said.

"The time he did means he is swimming faster than (Olympian) Mitch Larkin was at the same age.

"It's pretty special when you consider the quality of backstrokers who have swum for Queensland.

"It puts him in good company, that's for sure."

Hartwell was among a 10-strong contingent from Rocky City who competed at the state championships at the Brisbane Aquatic Centre.

Rocky City's Taryn Roberts finished with 12 medals and was named Country Swimmer of the Meet. CONTRIBUTED

Rocky City finished 17th overall out of 95 clubs and was just pipped for Country Club of the Meet by Toowoomba Grammar, which had 31 swimmers at the week-long event.

Hartwell won five individual medals - two gold, two silver and a bronze.

Taryn Roberts finished her first state championships with 12 medals, was the 12 years age champion and was named Country Swimmer of the Meet.

Rocky City life member Scott Hartwell said all 10 swimmers contributed to a successful titles campaign for the club.

"All the kids did us proud. They swam some fantastic PBs and pushed themselves up the rankings," he said.

"When you factor in the medals won by Taryn and Ty and Ty's record it all adds up to a great result for the club."