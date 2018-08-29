Menu
Prof Nick Klomp is CQU's new Vice-Chancellor and President.
Education

CQUni officially appoints new Vice-Chancellor and President

Leighton Smith
by
29th Aug 2018 12:01 AM
WHEN CQUniversity's vice-chancellor Professor Scott Bowman announced his intention to retire to commence a career as a grey nomad at the start of the year, it sparked a lengthy search for a replacement.

After a six-month recruitment process, which generated global interest, CQUniversity announced today the appointment of Professor Nick Klomp to take on the role as new vice-chancellor and president.

Professor Klomp is currently the deputy vice-chancellor academic at the University of Canberra and prior to that, he spent 20 years at Charles Sturt University, where his last role was as the dean of the Faculty of Science, covering disciplines from agriculture to nursing, and allied health to wine science.

Professor Klomp is also an internationally-recognised researcher in applied ecology and environmental science.

 

CQUniversity's chancellor John Abbot said the appointment of Professor Klomp would be a very positive thing for CQUniversity as it moves into its next phase of growth.

"Under the leadership of Professor Bowman we have grown significantly and were very keen to find someone who could build on this momentum and drive the next phase of our strategic plan," Mr Abbot said.

"The selection panel all agreed that Professor Klomp possessed the energy, enthusiasm, knowledge and expertise to make this happen."

Professor Klomp said he was delighted with the appointment and was looking forward to relocating to Rockhampton in early 2019.

"I am really excited about this opportunity to lead one of Australia's largest regionally-based universities," Professor Klomp said.

"CQUniversity has been doing some great things when it comes to accessibility and inclusion, the student experience, international outreach and research, and I am looking forward to being a part of this impressive team.

"CQUniversity's values of engagement, openness, inclusiveness, leadership and a can-do attitude also really resonate with me.

"I can see that these values have led to the development of a really strong culture within the university.

"I am inspired by the university's story so far and I'm committed to the continued growth of its course offerings, student numbers, engagement agenda and research impact."

Professor Klomp will officially start in the role on February 4, 2019.

He will be primarily based at the university's Rockhampton North campus.

