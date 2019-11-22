Cr rejects ‘clowns’ label, supports increasing ringmaster pay

COUNCILLOR Peter Ellem has laid down a challenge to critics on social media over councillors rates of pay.

During a discussion on the remuneration for councillors in the Corporate Governance and Works committee meeting Mr Ellem leapt on comments made on the Facebook group the Clarence Forum.

Mr Ellem challenged those who thought councillors should volunteer their time should, if elected next year, donate thier pay to charity.

The comments came as the committee discussed a proposal by the Local Government Remuneration Tribunal to create the category of ‘Regional Centre’ which would include Clarence Valley Council.

Councils in the new category would most likely be eligible to raise mayoral pay to an estimated $68,080, up from $45,360.

Mr Ellem described the changes as “a good thing” and it was clear the LGRT wanted to “get a structure in place that better reflects the size of councils and the geographic area that they must service.”

He then called for a “more mature debate” on remuneration before launching an broadside towards the The Clarence Forum administrator, John Haggar, who ran in the last council elections.

“You have described this current council as a ‘bunch of clowns’ and you yourself wanted to be a clown, but didn't quite make the circus,” he said.

Mr Haggar was not impressed by the comments and said councillors were reminded of their duties before every meeting.

“Councillors have a duty to represent everybody, they are reminded at the opening of the meetings not single out anybody,” he said.

“That is a pretty important rule to break, he is my representative on that council. If he finds the analogy to a circus so distressing he is welcome to contact me about it.”

Cr Arthur Lysaught, who moved the motion to support LGRT proposal, said the position of mayor was “grossly under-rewarded” for the effort that was put in by both the current and former mayors.

He also pointed out Clarence Valley Council had decided not to raise the rate of any councillors pay for several years.

“It’s got to the point where it can’t be done on a part time basis, it is a full time job for somebody,” he said.

“We should be leaving this place with those that take our place being rewarded in an appropriate manner.”

The officer recommendation to write a submission in support of the LGRT for the establishment of the new category was passed unanimously.