NSW DPI Fisheries are cracking down on illegal use of crab traps this summer.
NSW DPI Fisheries are cracking down on illegal use of crab traps this summer.
Crab crackdown on illegal fishers

Rachel Vercoe
by
3rd Jan 2019 12:00 PM | Updated: 2:03 PM
AFTER seizing a staggering amount of crabs, traps and nets due to illegal fishing offences last year, NSW DPI Fisheries officers are shifting their focus this summer.

Last year, almost 1500 blue swimmer crabs, mud crabs and other crabs, and over 1200 crab traps and hoop nets were seized by fisheries officers from anglers.

As part of Operation Portunus, a state wide operation aimed at combating the impacts of illegal fishing, officers will be focusing on the illegal use of crab traps across the summer months.

The mud crab bag limit is five per person.

For more information on permitted fishing gear, rules, regulations and bag limits, visit goo.gl/1JFGK6

To report suspected illegal fishing activity, call Fishers Watch on 1800 043 536, report it online at the DPI Website or through the FishSmart NSW app.

