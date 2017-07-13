Crab thief nabbed in sting using UV powder

A COMMERCIAL fisherman caught "looting” crab traps in a sting operation has been fined more than $30,000.

Ashby man Allan Bodycote appeared in Maclean Local Court on Tuesday, charged with 19 offences: 14 charges of interfering with set fishing gear, three charges of larceny, one charge of contravening the conditions of an endorsement on a fishing license and one charge of unlawfully using a net or trap for taking fish.

Police facts reveal the charges came as the result of an operation involving NSW Fisheries, police and five victims.

Two of the victims, both Clarence Valley fisherman who used the same boat as Bodycote, began to notice in December that their traps were being interfered with as they kept finding them 30-100m away from where they were dropped.

They became suspicious of the accused because he had a licence to set 10 traps at a time, half the number of their traps, and would sometimes end up with twice as many crabs to sell.

On March 27 this year, another man phoned the two victims after seeing someone lifting their traps. The boat he described matched the description of the one Bodycote used.

Over the next week and a half, the two victims watched Bodycote from the shore, observing him pulling up several traps from the Clarence River which they believed belonged to them and three other fishermen.

NSW Fisheries officer Ian Stockton became involved on April 8.

He counted 12 traps laid out on the river by Bodycote, who was allowed only 10, then visited one of the victim's homes where all five fishermen were waiting.

There, he marked live crabs with an ultraviolet powder mixed with petroleum jelly, and asked the fisherman to return the crabs to their traps.

On April 10 fisheries officers again attended the residence to mark more crabs with the UV jelly. Nine other crabs had unique microchips implanted into their legs.

Just hours later under the cover of darkness, fisheries officers and water police swooped while Bodycote was on the water in his boat.

The accused admitted to checking 11 traps, some of which were not his. Assessments of his catch revealed nine crabs of 28 (32%) were marked with either UV jelly or microchips.

In Maclean Court, Magistrate Denes ordered Bodycote to pay a total of $34,116 in fines and court costs after pleading guilty to all charges.