Crackdown on illegal fishing in Clarence River

A CRACKDOWN on illegal fishing practices in the Clarence River could have netted at least one member of the local community.

The Department of Primary Industries confirmed it is working with the police to uncover illegal fishing practices in the Clarence Valley, but remained tight-lipped about the operation.

"NSW DPI Fisheries officers are currently working with police to investigate the alleged theft of fish from the Clarence River," a DPI spokeswoman said.

"As the investigation is ongoing, no further details are available at this time."

The DPI was asked if charges had been laid against anyone, responding it was too early to say.

An anonymous fisher told The Daily Examiner a local man has been caught up in an elaborate sting involving the theft of crabs from local crab pots.

He said the Department of Primary Industry Fisheries and police set up the sting, which involved microchipping crabs caught by local crab trappers and returning them to the traps.

The trap was sprung when the microchipped crabs turned up in the possession of another fisher.

Some of the microchipped crabs allegedly turned up in Sydney.

The general manager of the Clarence River Fisherman's Co-operative, Danielle Adams, said there were a lot of rumours and gossip flying about but she could not comment before the investigation was concluded.