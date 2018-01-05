Crackdown: Freedom campers leave Yamba

Tweed Shire council are cracking down on the illegal campers and their vehicles.

IT'S been a quiet year for campers on the beaches of Yamba and Angourie, according to Clarence Valley Council.

Acting general manager Des Schroder said they have had very few freedom campers over the Christmas and new year in comparison to the 2015/16 holidays.

"Rangers were down there and did patrols, and there was a Friday night where they moved 15 campers on at 3am,” he said.

"We didn't fine them, we just moved them on.”

This is the first major holiday period since the council made the decision to crack down on freedom campers last October, in which rangers would redistribute campers and introduce fines.

"We only got the signs up from Angourie, Green Point, that was where the main complaints were for last year,” he said.

"We never got the signs up at Turners Beach and there is still a question mark as to if we are going to do it along Pippy Beach, although many of those parks are taken up by normal tourists staying across the road in accommodation.

"That is going to be one of the main issues, because who do we fine there?

"But generally, after talking to some of our staff this morning, there was one car at Green Point, whether that was a camper or not, we don't know.”

Mr Schroder said the Maclean Chamber of Commerce had reported that tourists staying in Yamba and Angourie this year have been well behaved.

"The place is clean, the beaches are clean, and the weather may be contributing, there has been a few storms that may have scared people off but that doesn't usually affect it,” he said.

"Last year we had a lot of reported problems... which is why we responded with the signage.

"But the vibes from the rangers is we have basically nothing coming through in complaints. We've had two emails over Christmas, one from one of our regular guys ... and a couple of others saying it's generally working pretty well, they were just giving us a few tips.”

Mr Schroder said it's probably too early to tell if the crackdown on camping is working.

"It's one of those things, you just don't know, we hit social media... saying we are going to police it, so overall I think the vibes are Yamba is really busy, but overall, behaviour has been really good,” he said.