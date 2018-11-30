Crackdown on transport crime returns 'pleasing' results

A FOUR-day long crackdown on crime committed on local trains and buses has resulted in a number of arrests.

A FOUR-day long crackdown on crime committed on local trains and buses has resulted in a number of arrests. Trevor Veale

A FOUR-day long crackdown on crime committed on passenger trains and buses has returned "very pleasing results", NSW Police Transport Command's Detective Superintendent Paul Devaney said.

Transport police with support from Coffs Clarence officers launched Operation Explorer on Thursday, the second of three consecutive operations targeting crime and anti-social behaviour on North Coast XPT trains travelling between Sydney and Brisbane.

The operation, which wrapped up last night, also targeted crime on local buses and bus stops.

Police arrested a 38-year-old male at a Park Ave bus stop on Saturday night following reports of a dispute.

The man was charged with breaching an Apprehended Violence Order, and breaching bail.

He was refused bail and appeared at Coffs Harbour Local Court yesterday.

NSW Police Train safety operation: NSW Police monitor travel safety on NSW Trains.

On Sunday, police also issued a man travelling on a train from Coffs Harbour with two transport infringements, one for entering the crew area and another for travelling without a ticket.

On Thursday night, a Gold Coast man, 41, was removed from a train and was charged with offensive conduct and resisting arrest, and was later bailed on condition he would not use the transport network until his court appearance.

"Overall, the results of Operation Explorer are very pleasing. We patrolled a lot of areas and there were a minimal number of incidents," Det Supt Devaney said.

"Obviously our presence alone is a fair deterrent to people misbehaving."

Dep Supt Devaney said police were currently undertaking a number of deployments due to an increased number of patrons on the northern train lines celebrating Schoolies at the Gold Coast.