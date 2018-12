IT'S A blowy night in Yamba, but it didn't stop a crowd of families and holidaymakers coming to FOrd Park for the annual early fireworsk.

Crowd's surrounded the carnival set up display on the foreshore to watch a 10 minute display that had the old and young in awe of the display.

If you're getting ready to go out, or need some New YEars inspiration to keep you going, wath the stunning finale above.

Enjoy New Year's Eve!