Cracking down on the dumpers
THE Clarence Valley community is taking steps to protect the region by reporting illegal dumping incidents according to Clarence Valley Council.
The community uptake of the service has helped council staff respond to and clean-up dumping incidents more quickly which, in turn, helps prevent further dumping at those spots.
Community reports have also helped council staff find and fine the dumpers.
"There still seems to be a common belief that leaving unwanted items, particularly furniture on the kerbside, is okay because someone else will take it,” Clarence Valley Council senior environmental health and sustainability officer, Richard Roper said.
"But it's not okay and you can be fined.”
The most common place to find illegally dumped waste is on kerbsides and reserves. Unwanted household waste items like mattresses, white goods and furniture account for 52 percent of all reported dumping incidents, which is more than all other dumped waste types combined.
Mr Roper said there were a number of other ways people could dispose or donate unwanted items, and it just took a few simple steps but has great environmental benefits. These included:
- Taking items to the Grafton or Maclean Waste Transfer & Recycling Centre or Grafton Regional Landfill, where many are accepted for free including e-waste, fluoro light bulbs, gas bottles, oils, paints and smoke detectors. Find out more at www.clarence.nsw.gov.au
- Give away unwanted items to friends or family, host your own swap party or take part in the North Coast's biggest annual garage sale www.secondhandsaturday.com.au
- Try selling or giving away unwanted items via online platforms such as Gumtree, eBay or the local Facebook buy/ swap/ sell group
- Donate unwanted (saleable only) items to a local charity, but please don't dump at op-shops. If it's not saleable it will cause unnecessary cost and work for volunteers to dispose of it to landfill. Just think - if you wouldn't buy it, probably no one else will.