Cracking down on the dumpers

An example of illegal dumping in the Clarence Valley region Contributed

THE Clarence Valley community is taking steps to protect the region by reporting illegal dumping incidents according to Clarence Valley Council.

The community uptake of the service has helped council staff respond to and clean-up dumping incidents more quickly which, in turn, helps prevent further dumping at those spots.

Community reports have also helped council staff find and fine the dumpers.

"There still seems to be a common belief that leaving unwanted items, particularly furniture on the kerbside, is okay because someone else will take it,” Clarence Valley Council senior environmental health and sustainability officer, Richard Roper said.

"But it's not okay and you can be fined.”

The most common place to find illegally dumped waste is on kerbsides and reserves. Unwanted household waste items like mattresses, white goods and furniture account for 52 percent of all reported dumping incidents, which is more than all other dumped waste types combined.

Mr Roper said there were a number of other ways people could dispose or donate unwanted items, and it just took a few simple steps but has great environmental benefits. These included: