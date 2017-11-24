Menu
Cracking new business in Maclean

TREE CHANGE: Chirpractor Adam Penfold with his family Fern, Heath and wife Aymi outside the practice.
by Jarrard Potter

AFTER serving the Maclean community's chiropractic needs for 25 years, Jim Bricknell has left big shoes to fill, but Adam Penfold is confident he is up to the task.

Formerly based in Sydney, Mr Penfold has turned his back on the hustle and bustle of city life to start Clarence Valley Chiropractic and moved to Yamba with his wife Aymi and their 2 young children Heath and Fern.

Mr Penfold said the move was prompted after a holiday to the area two years ago.

"We had such an enjoyable family holiday in Yamba," he said. "It's so beautiful and relaxed here, and we haven't been able to put the place out of our minds. When we decided to escape Sydney the Clarence Valley was an obvious choice.

"It's been a big move for us, and for two weeks I've been observing Jim and how he works, and last week was my first full week on my own and it went well. People that had booked in stayed booked in, which is always what you hope for when you take over.

"I'm looking forward to being able to get that life-work balance busy at work and having enjoy my time off and get involved in local community."

The husband and wife team are ready and enthusiastic to help people with their aches and pains. To get things going Clarence Valley Chiropractic are offering our readers half price initial consultations for $45. Call 66454242 and mention this story.

