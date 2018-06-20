Cracking on to get job done

THERE'S no room for being clumsy or having butter fingers in Paul Child's world. The long-serving employee at Big River Glass is surrounded by objects that are just asking for trouble if you struggle to concentrate at the task at hand.

Working with BRG for the past 30 years, Paul, or Troy as workmates christened him at the time, had no idea he was still going to be on the factory floor today after walking through the business's doors as a newly graduated South High student.

"I was about 16 when I started. On my first day they forgot my name, I was introduced as Troy instead of Paul and it just stuck. I still get called Troy.”

Paul said he didn't really have a career in mind when the local employment services sent him off for an interview. Open to trying anything, he was given the go-ahead by then-owners Geoff Murphy and Russell Park to join the team, of which he now holds the title of being the longest serving employee.

While it wasn't an apprenticeship as such, Paul said he learned everything he knows about building custom windows, louvres, fly-screens, cutting glass and mirrors and other fragile tasks on the job.

While it's mostly been 'pane' sailing, the occasional crack has appeared now and again.

"I have broken the odd sheet or mirror over the years mid-job, but there's nothing you can do except start again.,” Paul said.

"There is a lot of trust you have with your fellow workers too, especially when handling big panes of glass.”

Despite three decades of handling the challenging products, Paul only has two occasions when he came off second best and required stitches.

"One was a small cut to the finger (three stitches), the other to the side of the leg (eight), but that was years ago.”

And while the work is constant, Paul said the variety kept things interesting.

"Hailstorms are a busy time and replacing shopfronts is hard work. Some of the heaviest glass we worked with went into the Aldi store. I just delivered one (domestic) window this morning to Coffs Harbour that weighed 140kg. It took four men to lift it.”

Despite breaking a few mirrors through the years, Paul said he felt lucky to have worked in such a great place for most of his life.

"I've made some good friends here. Even though some have left the place, we still catch up.”

