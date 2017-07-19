Crafty new group to get creative juices flowing

GET CRAFTY: Ali Derrick and Tracy English are the brains behind Craft Conspiracy which will be opening soon.

IT MIGHT be nothing but white walls right now, but by the end of the month Craft Conspiracy is set to take over a blank space and turn it into craft central.

Friends Ali Derrick and Tracy English were desperate to find their own space where their creative juices can get flowing without interruption.

"As mothers of children and being in active households, we found it hard to get the time and the space for us to be able to do what we wanted,” Mrs Derrick said.

"I've always dreamed of owning a craft retreat and a few months ago, we said 'lets do it, lets make it happen'.”

Mrs English said they couldn't think a space where you can do all types of craft.

"There are lots of different little niche craft groups, but they just do their own sort, where as we tend to cover all sorts of crafts ourselves, some sewing, some yarn work, scrap booking, painting, upcycling, but there is not really a space where you can do whatever you feel like,” she said.

"So we thought, what if we create one and we felt around and sounded out a few people and plenty of people seemed keen.”

After a few weeks of searching for a place to craft, they settled on a space on Queen Street, behind Clarence Care and Support.

While there is no firm date set for opening, Mrs Derrick said they are likely to have a soft opening by the end of July.

"We're hoping in the near future, if people are interested in a particular craft, we might be able source a facilitator to run a workshop,” she said.

"If there are people there who know certain skills, they can learn from the other people who are attending,” Mrs English added.

Craft Conspiracy will be open for anyone, of any gender, to come and enjoy creating things.

"Finding the time to do craft for us was very much a mental health thing, and your mental health definitely benefits when you get to have that me time,” Mrs Derrick said.

There will be a schedule available where either Mrs Derrick or Mrs English will be available to open Craft Conspiracy. While children are welcome at Craft Conspiracy, Mrs Derrick said there will be some sessions which will need to be child free.

Keep an eye on the Craft Conspiracy Facebook page for updates on when they will officially open.