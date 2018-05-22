Menu
Rugby League

Broncos’ Bennett bombshell axe

22nd May 2018 6:38 PM

BRISBANE is reportedly set to offer Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy the richest coaching contract ever seen in the NRL.

Bombshell reports claim Bennett is set to be forced out at the end of the 2018 season with the club staring down the barrel of having to cough up to pay out the final year of the Super Coach's contract in 2019.

The Daily Telegraph reports Brisbane is set to table Bellamy a four-year deal which would dwarf the deal he is on with the Storm.

 

Bellamy's contract negotiations reportedly stalled in April with the Storm mentor declaring he was unsure if he wanted to continue full time coaching beyond this season.

Fox Sports reported on Tuesday night the Broncos have been in discussions with Bellamy for more than a month - and are set to offer a $5 million, four-year deal.

However, Fox Sports says it remains unclear if the Broncos are hoping to pinch Bellamy for the 2019 season - or for the 2020 season when Bennett's contract concludes in 2019.

