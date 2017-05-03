Crane sign of progress for bridge construction

A large crane is framed by the current Grafton bridge on the new development. Adam Hourigan

IT MIGHT look more at home at the Grafton Show, but the giant crane in Grafton is the latest sign of progress towards the construction of the new Grafton bridge.

Last week, a 275 tonne, 57m tall yellow crane arrived on site on the southern bank of the Clarence River as part of construction on a temporary jetty as part of work on the new Grafton bridge.

A Roads and Maritime Services spokesperson said the crane was transported to the site in pieces, took a week to assemble on location, and will be used during the construction of the jetty as well as the bridge to transfer materials, equipment and workers from the temporary jetty on the south side of the Clarence River to the barge itself.

"The temporary jetty will be used to load materials on to the barge to carry out work on the new bridge," the spokesperson said.

"The temporary jetty will be built about 70 metres to the east of the existing Grafton bridge. It will be around 50 metres long, nine metres wide and capable of supporting the large crane and up to four bridge segments.

"The jetty will be used to load bridge components on to the barge and transfer workers to work areas on the river and will also be used as the platform to lift precast bridge sections on to the barge.

"The jetty and crane are expected to be in place for 12 months, weather permitting."

Two weeks ago the barge, which was close to 50 metres long, entered the Clarence River and delivered the crane and other building materials.

The temporary jetty will enable the loading of bridge components and the transfer of workers between the southern shoreline and work areas in the Clarence River.

The construction of the jetty is part of the first step in the construction of the $240 million new Grafton bridge. The next step will be for a range of bored piles to be to be placed as foundations in the river and on land.

