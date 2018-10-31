Foster carer allegedly raped and tied up boy

A FOSTER dad has been accused of horrific "persistent" sexual abuse of foster boy including raping him, tying him up and putting him in a cupboard and even duct taping him to a bed.

The Cranebrook man, 31, who studied teaching at university, will apply for bail at Penrith Local Court tomorrow after police charged him with alleged sickening crimes that spanned four years starting when the boy was 11 years old.

He has been charged with "persistent sexual abuse" which court documents say started in October 2014 and continued until January 2018.

During that period he is accused of tying the boy up and putting him in a cupboard.

The boy, now aged 15, was also duct taped to a bed, court documents state.

The foster dad has been charged after the alleged sickening crimes that spanned four years when the boy was 11-years-old. Picture: Supplied

He was also allegedly sexually assaulted twice in a car and once on the Gold Coast.

The foster carer has also been charged with three counts of aggravated sexual intercourse person aged 10-14, aggravated sexual intercourse person aged 14-16, and indecent assault person under 16 years of age.

These offences allegedly occurred in Emu Plains and Cranebrook.

The Sex Crimes Squad started an investigation earlier this year after receiving reports that the 15-year-old boy had been sexually assaulted by his carer.

Alternative care arrangements were made for the boy when this occurred.

The man appeared briefly at Burwood Local Court this afternoon where he did not apply for bail and it was formally refused.

His lawyer Kevin Zoutendikj asked for the matter to be adjourned to Penrith where a release application would be made.

The Cranebrook man will apply for bail in Penrith Court on Thursday. Picture: AAP Image/ David Swift

The foster carer waved to two women sitting in the court as he was led out of the docks.

The man studied a Bachelor of Education at the Australian Catholic University majoring in early childhood and primary.