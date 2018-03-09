Emotions run high at International Women's Day celebration

PAYING TRIBUTE: Anna Goos speaking to the audience with June Reimer during the CRANES International Women's Day celebration.

THERE were tears, smiles of endearment and empowerment radiating from the crowd at the Cranes International Women's Day celebration at the Saraton Theatre yesterday.

The event celebrated the achievements of women from all around the globe, with speakers sharing stories of bravery, strength, love and determination.

More than 100 people sat in the theatre and experienced the celebration.

The event featured music, video and the mention of multiple prominent women who have changed and impacted the world with their actions.

Guest speaker June Riemer, deputy chief executive officer from First Peoples Disability Network Australia, took the stage and spoke about her experiences working with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people with disabilities.

"Those living with the disabilities that were not found during childhood... with not a lot of services available," she said. "Women with disability have higher rates of poverty... sexual abuse."

Another guest speaker, Anna Goos, spoke about the impact of domestic violence between extended family and loved ones.

"Living with domestic violence situation for anybody is like battling a war," she said.

"Something we hear less about is the effects on extended family and those around us."

International Women's Day is held every year on March 8 to celebrate the achievements of women, either political or social, while calling for gender equality.

The day is known to unite communities, governments and businesses over the love and strength of the women in their lives.

It is a reminder to some about how far women have come with gender equality and the realisation that equality is a basic human right.

The original aim of International Women's Day in the 20th century was to achieve complete equality with their male counterparts.