CRANES claim Jaca Gold Cup glory again

CRANES Abba inspired routine won their third Jacaranda Gold Cup in a row at Market Square.

CRANES Abba inspired routine won their third Jacaranda Gold Cup in a row at Market Square. Adam Hourigan Photography

CRANES have defended their Gold Cup title, taking home the Jacaranda Thursday competition for an amazing third year in a row yesterday.

Wowing the crowd with an ABBA-inspired routine, the CRANES crew were the dancing kings and queens of the Jacaranda Festival.

CRANES operations director John Lysaught said he was thrilled to see the group claim another Gold Cup.

"It's pretty awesome, these guys work so hard all year and from our perspective it's a great example of customers and staff working together,” he said.

"It's a classic response to a need for social inclusion, and they put the effort in and they get the result.”

Photos View Photo Gallery

Mr Lysaught said everyone enjoyed taking to the stage, dressing up in disco outfits and dancing to the tunes of ABBA.

"Everyone has been training for weeks and weeks and weeks,” he said.

"It made it interesting at the boardwalk at the back of the building, where everyone was practising, but it was good, all the hard work paid off.”

Among the performances at this year's Gold Cup competition were Westlawn's Australiana inspired show featuring classic Aussie icons like Don Bradman, Vegemite and Louie the Fly, topped off with a rousing rendition of John Farnham's classic hit You're the Voice.

Crowe Horwath took their cues from a galaxy far far away, with their Star Wars themed performance complete with Darth Vader and a platoon of Stormtroopers.

IN REVIEW: We rate the Jacaranda Thursday performances

Rounding out the performances was Clarence Valley Council, who got the crowd to do the time warp again as they looked back at the history of the council through a Rocky Horror Picture Show-esque cabaret of song and dance.

Clarence Valley Council general manager Ashley Lindsay said the staff had fun dressing up and taking part in the Jacaranda Thursday celebrations.

"Our team at council yesterday I think did very well with their dress-up and costume,” he said.

"Our performance probably wasn't up to the standard of all the other businesses but we certainly put a lot of effort into our dress, so it was good.

"We had a fun day and we participated and I think that's important. It's a shame there weren't more businesses participating in the Jacaranda performances.

"We didn't rehearse too much, our dress rehearsal was at 8.15am the morning of Jacaranda Thursday so it was a bit rushed but I congratulate the staff and Kylie and her team of helpers who have put in a lot of work to put the performance together.”

RESULTS

GOLD CUP: Cranes

SILVER CUP: Office Choice

ROSE BOWL: Toast/The Boundary Store

Spot It / Best Dressed Comp Category Winners:

Hospitality: Grafton Bakery Cafe

Office: Summerland Credit Union

Retail: Grafton Fast Photos

Community: Grafton Gem Club