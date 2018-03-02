CRANES ready for latest court challenge

The CRANES all-abilities netball side will step out onto the court for an exhibition clash on Sunday.

The CRANES all-abilities netball side will step out onto the court for an exhibition clash on Sunday. Contributed

NETBALL: The CRANES will be out in full force this weekend as Grafton Netball Association aims to break new ground in inclusivity.

The CRANES all-abilities netball team took the communiuty by storm during the GNA Twilight Netball Competition, and this weekend the players will make their representative debut.

The Grafton-based side will take to the court to battle with Ballina RSL Stingrays all-abilities side as a friendly exhibition match during the GNA representative carnival.

CRANES worker Shanon Tough was the driving force behind getting the team onto the courts in the first place, and said this exhibition match was just another giant leap forward in making all sport inclusive.

"The team is really keen to take what they learned during the Twilight competition in to this brand new challenge,” Tough said.

"They have all said a big crowd would help them on the court, so were hoping to see as many supporters to come out and watch.”

CRANES will take on the Stingrays in two matches, one at 9.30am and again at 10.30am on Sunday.

The association's senior representative carnival will involve teams from across the North Coast including Byron Bay, Lismore, Ballina, Coffs Harbour and Lower Clarence battling it out in Under 15s, Under 17s and Opens competition.