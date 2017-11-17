Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sport

CRANES stars shine brightest at twilight

BRIGHT STARS: The CRANES netball side has lit up the courts in Grafton Netball Association's Twilight netball competition.
BRIGHT STARS: The CRANES netball side has lit up the courts in Grafton Netball Association's Twilight netball competition.
Matthew Elkerton
by

NETBALL: There is a new juggernaut tearing up the Grafton Netball Association courts this summer and they are ready to take on all-comers.

An extension of his Special Olympics sport program CRANES' Shanon Tough has helped organise a group of the organisations customers to join forces as the CRANES team.

But he takes no responsibility for getting involved in netball.

"This was an idea directed by the customers themselves," he said, "it was their initiative and they have pushed hard for it.

"One of our customers, Kate, wanted to play netball and it is the perfect game because it is something everyone can play. Netball is inclusive - male or female and all abilities."

With their bright yellow uniform, no one is going to miss the group as they tackle the Senior Twilight netball competition at the Bacon Street courts.

CRANES has taken the competition by storm so far this summer, winning three of its five clashes and despite a narrow loss to the Woolies crew this week, Tough said the smiles still wouldn't leave his players' faces.

"This competition has been fantastic in terms of the sportsmanship shown to our players," he said.

"Everyone has been fair and has supported these guys coming into the game.

"The best part about it is definitely the confidence these guys are gaining, they are able to do that because of the sportsmanship of other teams."

Tough, who earlier this year also organised an all-abilities soccer team and Special Olympics sports program, said playing sport gave the customers benefits that were unexpected.

"It gives them something to talk about and they are building as a team together," he said.

"These guys are becoming better netballers, better sportsmen and just better in general life. You can see they are working towards things as a team. Simple things like doing the dishes, just basic stuff in life, where they work together as a team now.

Tough thanked the Grafton Netball Association, particularly Brooke Burton and Donna Jackson, for their support.

"This is another great local sport that is getting on board with opening doors for people of all abilities," he said. "Getting people together through sport and it is unreal. "I am very proud."

Related Items

Topics:  cv sport disability grafton netball association netball

Grafton Daily Examiner
9 things to do this week

9 things to do this week

From musters, markets to book sales - we've got your week covered

WATCH: Take a look at Harwood Bridge progress

An aerial shot of the progress on the new river crossing at Harwood.

108 piles installed in bridge build

Clancy a-wake to risk

Professional wakeboarder Amber Wing on the Clarence River last year.

Clancy tries to block $8k sponsorship

REVEALED: Best products of the year in 46 categories

The 2018 Product of the Year winners, as voted by 13,000 Aussie consumers.

Best baby products, coffee, chocolate, household items and more

Local Partners

Regatta sails to silver lining among dark clouds

In spite of poor weather predictions sailors gathered once again to support Big River Sailing Club and take part in the annual Bridge to Breakers Regatta

Have fun at the rally, but don't be silly

Shakedown session for 2017 Kennards Hire Rally Australia at Wedding bells forest.Esapekka Lappi Toyota Gazoo Racing. 16 NOV 2017

Police want racegoers to stay safe for Rally Championship

Kiwis' jobs on the line against Fijians

New Zealand captain Adam Blair knows there's a lot at stake against Fiji

Kiwis have plenty at stake in World Cup quarter-final against Fiji