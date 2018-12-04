Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Bank customer's threats force branch closures

Tara Miko
by
4th Dec 2018 10:45 AM | Updated: 12:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ANGRY bank customer's threatening phone call forced the closure of four Toowoomba branches.

The threatening call was received through the Commonwealth Bank's customer call centre about 3pm Friday.

While details of the threat made are unclear, a Commonwealth Bank spokeswoman confirmed the decision was made to close the city's four branches as a precautionary measure.

"Our first priority is the safety of our employees, customers and members of the public," the spokeswoman said.

"We can confirm that following a threat that was made to our Toowoomba branch employees last week, we made a decision to temporarily close all four branches in Toowoomba on Friday afternoon.

"We take all threats of this kind extremely seriously, and the decision to temporarily close the branches was a precautionary measure.

"As a result, no incident occurred at any of our Toowoomba branches."

Customers were barred from entering the branches from 3pm to closing at 5pm.

The branches re-opened on Saturday morning.

banking commonwealth bank toowoomba toowoomba crime
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Sweet sounds to take crowd on musical journey

    premium_icon Sweet sounds to take crowd on musical journey

    News Local opera singer Michelle Ryan, and conservatorium classmate to give Maclean concert

    • 4th Dec 2018 11:43 AM
    Power 30: Clarence Valley's most influential #23-26

    premium_icon Power 30: Clarence Valley's most influential #23-26

    News Meet four people making a mark in books, art, education and youth.

    Bikie on a bond despite 32 years between offences

    premium_icon Bikie on a bond despite 32 years between offences

    Crime Search of gang member's house reveals prohibited weapon in cupboard

    Deputy premier sets date for Iluka ambulance meeting

    premium_icon Deputy premier sets date for Iluka ambulance meeting

    Politics Keeps promise made at ambulance meeting to return

    Local Partners