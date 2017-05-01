Crappy act clears dance floor

POLICE have confirmed charges may be laid over a "disgusting" act at Yamba's Pacific Hotel, in which a man allegedly flung a shoe filled with human faeces onto the dance floor.

The establishment had to be shut for cleaning after the alleged incident, which happened about 12.20am on Sunday, April 9.

Yamba officer Sergeant Darren Williams said it was alleged that a man holding a shoe full of faecal matter on the dance floor flung it all over the carpet in the rear bar area of the hotel.

There have also been reports a woman had faeces smeared on her back.

The origin of the shoe, or the poo, has not been confirmed.

A 36-year-old Yamba man has since been issued an infringement notice for offensive behaviour, totalling $500, but charges are possible.

"The matter is still being investigated by police and may result in further action being taken," Sgt Williams said.

"It has had an impact on the business and the community."

The Pacific Hotel declined to comment on the matter.