Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Rollingstone Police forced to taser drunk, half-naked man threatening violenc
Rollingstone Police forced to taser drunk, half-naked man threatening violenc
Crime

Crappy night for drunk, half-naked man tasered by cops

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
7th Sep 2020 10:40 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A drunk, violent and half-naked man had to be tasered by police after he threatened officers who tried to stop him running onto a highway while covered in his own faeces.

Rollingstone Police were called to respond to a man dressed in only his underwear running in front of traffic on the Bruce Highway last night.

Officers arrived and found the 28-year-old man grossly intoxicated and covered in his own faeces after he defecated in his pants.

The man started threatening violence towards the officers and they tasered him.

Police later determined the man had been involved in an earlier domestic violence incident.

He had driven his car from his Bushland Beach home and crashed it into a dry creek bed.

Police found the car on its rood in Twin Creek.

The man was taken to Ingham Hospital.

He was later charged with threatening behaviour.

More Stories

court crime naked taser

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Magistrate delivers verdict in lawful CBD arrest case

        Premium Content Magistrate delivers verdict in lawful CBD arrest case

        Crime A magistrate has ruled on the matter of a man who plead not guilty to assaulting police during an arrest after claiming their actions were unlawful

        BUNNY BROWN: COVID opens door for Grafton media star

        Premium Content BUNNY BROWN: COVID opens door for Grafton media star

        Rugby League COVID-19 has turned Katie Brown’s career on its head, but change has led to an...

        IN COURT: 69 people facing criminal court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 69 people facing criminal court today

        Crime Find out who's appearing in Grafton Court today, September 7

        Daily Catch-up: September 7, 2020

        Premium Content Daily Catch-up: September 7, 2020

        News Find today's local fuel, weather, and other notices in one place!