Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services are currently on the scene of the incident near the hotel.
Emergency services are currently on the scene of the incident near the hotel. Marc Stapelberg
Breaking

UPDATE: Bruce Hwy reopened after crash causes diesel spill

Mark Zita
by
23rd Apr 2019 10:45 AM | Updated: 12:58 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 1:00PM: The Department of Transport and Main Roads has advised the Bruce Highway near Colosseum has reopened after an earlier crash.

EARLIER: THE BRUCE Highway is closed in both directions after a multi-vehicle accident near Colosseum.

At 10:10am, police were called out to the scene after reports of a crash involving a truck, two cars and a caravan.

Diesel was spilled on the road.

There were no injuries reported.

Officers are still on the scene.

More to come.

colosseum gladstone region queensland police service
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Silver lining for Ensbey in Women Outdoor Championships

    premium_icon Silver lining for Ensbey in Women Outdoor Championships

    Hockey THE NSW Blue Under-18 team could be forgiven for thinking with Queensland down 2-0 in the dying stages of their final the gold medal was theirs

    Road seal date closer

    premium_icon Road seal date closer

    News Residents wait for a decade

    Despair is not strong enough

    premium_icon Despair is not strong enough

    Opinion If the threat of dying doesn't change your habits nothing will