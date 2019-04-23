UPDATE: Bruce Hwy reopened after crash causes diesel spill
UPDATE 1:00PM: The Department of Transport and Main Roads has advised the Bruce Highway near Colosseum has reopened after an earlier crash.
EARLIER: THE BRUCE Highway is closed in both directions after a multi-vehicle accident near Colosseum.
At 10:10am, police were called out to the scene after reports of a crash involving a truck, two cars and a caravan.
Diesel was spilled on the road.
There were no injuries reported.
Officers are still on the scene.
More to come.