Traffic chaos as truck crash, landslide cause headaches

Live Traffic NSW is reporting an incident involving a truck on the Pacific Highway near Tyndale.

The northbound lane of the Pacific Highway is closed near the Tyndale interchange following a crash between two trucks, while a landslide has impacted traffic on the primary detour.

The truck crash occurred at 11.30am near the Byrons Lane overpass, and Live Traffic is advising light vehicles to detour via Big River Way to rejoin the highway at the Maclean Interchange, near Ferry Park.

However, a landslide on the Big River Way north of Tyndale has impacted traffic in both directions.

A two truck crash and a landslide are causing motorists headaches around Tyndale. Live Traffic NSW

Heavy vehicles on the highway are being asked to park and wait.

Emergency services are on the scene assessing damage and injuries, with ambulance believed to be already on scene.

More details as they come to hand.