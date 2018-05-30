CRASH COURSE: Getting the rescue run-down overseas

KICKING off his career with the State Emergency Service at 16, Adam Jarrett has seen and done a lot of rescues.

Working out of Grafton and Maclean SES units, Mr Jarrett has been fortunate that he's done rescue training workshops in Sydney, Brisbane, New Zealand, and most recently, he went to America to take part in the Fire Department Instructors' Conference.

"I've been focusing on heavy rescue in what I think are some missing links in Australia's rescue toolkit as well as the standard road crash and abseiling,” he said.

"I've been workshopping trucks off cars, trains off train tracks, train versus cars, big semi-trailer that roll onto cars, all of these jobs that are happening that are outside the bread and butter road crash rescue.”

Mr Jarrett spent seven days at the conference, networking and learning new strategies and about new gadgets to help with rescues.

"In Australia, I think we are limited by our options,” he said.

"Ninety five per cent of our work is cars, but if you see a train versus car, a truck override a car... it changes how you stabilise, approach and manage. Over there, there is a lot more options of gear and gadgets than what we focus on here.”

Now, he's been invited back to help facilitate and participate in workshops in America and Canada.

"I'm flattered, humbled and reassured that I know what I'm talking about... the people I worked with, it was really good to engage them and tell them how we do things and to learn about how we do things and there is a lot of development we can do,” Mr Jarrett said.

"To be able to contribute to these workshops to a point that is noticed and be invited back to assist or workshop more, that is very humbling and reassuring.”