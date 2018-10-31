Crash disrupts traffic on highway

Police have responded to a crash on the Pacific Highway.

UPDATE 2.45pm: NSW Ambulance responded to a crash between two cars, one towing a trailer, on the Pacific Highway.

The call came at 1.15pm with initial reports suggesting four cars were involved.

Five passengers were able to get out of the two cars and appeared to be uninjured.

Caution is urged around the accident site.

Original story: HEAVY traffic is being reported on the Pacific Highway at Jacky Bulbin Flat after a car crash.

Police are attending the crash approximately 27km south of Woodburn, and a tow truck has been called.

NSW Transport are reporting heavy traffic in the area, and while traffic is affected in both directions, it is still moving.

They advise motorists allow for extra travel time and to obey the directions of emergency service personnel.