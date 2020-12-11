CRASH: Does Grafton have a reverse-parking problem?

A car that mounted the kerb and ran into the front window of the Stihl Shop Grafton on Wednesday

JUST minutes before a car crashed through the front doors of the Grafton Lifeline shop on Monday, two blocks away there was another car already on the footpath.

Manager of the Stihl Shop in Grafton, Tanya Davenport, said the police were with her at their shop when highway patrol received a call that the car had gone through the window at Lifeline.

“We didn’t think it was possible with the (high) gutters we have,” Ms Davenport said.

“Everyone heard the noise (at the Stihl Shop). Someone said they thought a bomb had gone off.

“How lucky was it that nobody was walking by … because there were people just there, and it could’ve been very different.”

Ms Davenport said yesterday they were still waiting for a building report, but the car had hit the main column between the windows and didn’t go through into the shop.

“She didn’t break the windows, but just damaged the exterior.”

Ms Davenport said she didn’t think there was anything that could be done to prevent the incidents and this was the first time someone had crashed into their shop.

“I think people just need to be a bit more careful. Apparently it does happen more often than you think,” she said.

Many people on social media reacted to the incidents calling for barriers, nose-in parking or other measures to be introduced.

Heather Weiley, who lives in the historic hotel building overlooking Prince Street said on The Daily Examiner Facebook page that council should be asked about barriers to prevent it, and cited an example where their posts were hit.

“There is one nearly every week,” she told The Daily Examiner. “One lady in a table top trucks said she did not see the posts, but kept backing until she hit the post.”

Council staff recommended proceeding with nose-in parking along this 70m section of Fitzroy St in Grafton.

In August, following a request from the owner of the Grafton Hotel in Fitzroy Street, council investigated the issue of whether nose-in parking could be introduced.

The request stated that vehicles parking near the hotel where reversing into the column that supported the upper storey of the hotel. The report also stated vehicles reversed until their rear tires hit the kerb and gutter, significantly overhanging the footpath.

The report stated that council investigated placing wheel stops or a new kerb and gutter alignment, placing bollards in front of the columns and nose-in parking.

The officer’s recommendation to the August council traffic committee meeting was to approve link marking and signage to formalise 60 degree nose-in parking on the southern side of Fitzroy Street near the hotel.

However, the traffic committee resolved to hold off on the change to give council staff greater time to provide an assessment of all of the Grafton CBD car parking and pedestrian areas. It also stated that a number of safety issues had been raised relating to parking issues, and recommended assessing other options.

Speaking earlier in the week, Grafton Police officer-in-charge Chief Inspector Jo Reid said that the incidents were more common than most people thought, and reminded people that the act of parking still required the utmost care and attention.

