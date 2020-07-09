Menu
The boy was taken to Brisbane Children's Hospital in a critical condition.
The boy was taken to Brisbane Children’s Hospital in a critical condition.
CRASH: Eight-year-old boy left critically injured

Jasmine Minhas
9th Jul 2020 9:00 AM
ONE child was left in a critical condition while a second sustained serious injuries following a dirt bike crash in Upper Corindi.

According to a NSW Ambulance spokesperson, three crews and a specialist medical team were dispatched to the scene around 10.30am on Wednesday.

Paramedics treated the two children upon arrival, including an eight-year-old boy who sustained a serious head injury and an 11-year-old boy with a shoulder injury.

The eight-year-old boy was transported to Brisbane Children's Hospital in a critical condition.

The 11-year-old boy was transported to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital in a serious condition.

NSW Ambulance Duty Operations Manager, Inspector Dean Lassau, urged people to take extra care these school holidays.

"These types of accidents are extremely unfortunate," Insp Lassau said.

"As a paramedic there is no worse feeling heading to an accident where a child's been involved.

"We know it's the school holidays and kids are wanting to get out and have fun. We urge everyone to take extra care. One small error could lead to a serious injury."

