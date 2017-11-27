Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Crash ends in front yard

NSW Police Force
NSW Police Force SCOTT POWICK

A 24-YEAR-OLD Kremnos man has been charged with mid-range drink driving, doing a burnout and leaving the scene of an accident after the car he was allegedly driving crashed in the front yard of a house on Friday night.

Police will allege the man lost control of a Holden Statesman sedan, which ended up in the front yard of a Coffs Harbour property about 9pm.

It's alleged he was doing a burn-out prior to the crash on Shephards Lane.

The vehicle crashed into a mailbox and a tree and was stopped metres from the front of a house.

Police and other emergency services were called to the scene.

Residents in the street told police the male driver of the crashed Holden was seen to leave the scene in another motor vehicle.

After he was found by police, the man was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station where he returned a breath analysis reading of 0.129.

His licence was confiscated and suspended.

The man was charged to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on December 18.

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  car crash kremnos

Grafton Daily Examiner
EXPLAINED: The SRV and how it will affect you

EXPLAINED: The SRV and how it will affect you

Not sure how the SRV might affect you? We've provided a simple explanation as to what it is, how it will impact the region and what will happen to your rates

High school principal heading back to classroom

VARIED CAREER: Maclean High School principal Bob Perl is retiring, but is keen to do casual teaching.

"I'm looking forward to doing a bit of casual teaching."

Do you want a job on the highway? Here's your first step

Soft soil work on the upgrade of the Pacific Highway near the Harwood Bridge.

Safety Training session to make peope job ready

Brooke’s fatal text: ‘Are you still going to make it’?

Vicki Richardson at home in Mulwala started a foundation called “don't text and drive” after he daughter Brooke was killed.

Carnage of texting behind wheel could be worse than we think

Local Partners