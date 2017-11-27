Crash ends in front yard

A 24-YEAR-OLD Kremnos man has been charged with mid-range drink driving, doing a burnout and leaving the scene of an accident after the car he was allegedly driving crashed in the front yard of a house on Friday night.

Police will allege the man lost control of a Holden Statesman sedan, which ended up in the front yard of a Coffs Harbour property about 9pm.

It's alleged he was doing a burn-out prior to the crash on Shephards Lane.

The vehicle crashed into a mailbox and a tree and was stopped metres from the front of a house.

Police and other emergency services were called to the scene.

Residents in the street told police the male driver of the crashed Holden was seen to leave the scene in another motor vehicle.

After he was found by police, the man was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station where he returned a breath analysis reading of 0.129.

His licence was confiscated and suspended.

The man was charged to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on December 18.