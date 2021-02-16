Menu
Multiple emergency services, including Lawrence RFS, Police, SES and Ambulance NSW were on scene after the vehicle collided with a tree on Pringles Way, Lawrence.
News

Police reveal details of horror car crash

Jenna Thompson
17th Feb 2021 12:00 AM
Crash investigators worked through the rain on Tuesday night to determine the cause of a single-vehicle collision on Pringles Way, Lawrence.

At approximately 2pm on Tuesday afternoon emergency services were called to the incident which unfolded on a sharp bend a few kilometres south of the Tanglewood Rd intersection.

 

Coffs-Clarence Police Sergeant Darren Williams told the Daily Examiner that the single occupant of the vehicle, a 19-year-old Gurranang man, sustained significant leg injuries.

The vehicle, which collided with a tree on Pringles Way, Lawrence, is covered with a tarp to protect it from the rain prior to crash investigators arriving on scene.
"His vehicle, a utility, has collided with a tree … the driver was subsequently trapped due to that impact," he said.

"The driver had to be extracted by rescue and was treated at the scene by doctors."

It's understood the Westpac Lifesaver Helicopter landed in a nearby paddock toward the Summerland Way before airlifting the man to the Gold Coast University Hospital.

