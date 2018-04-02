Menu
Crash on the Pacific Highway near the Wooli turn off on Monday, April 2.
Crash on the Pacific Highway near the Wooli turn off on Monday, April 2. Contribtued
News

UPDATE: 'Walking wounded' lucky to be alive

Caitlan Charles
by
2nd Apr 2018 8:25 AM

UPDATE: Two adults and a child who were involved in a crash on the Pacific Highway this morning have been described as 'walking wounded' by a paramedic. 

"They were lucky to walk away live," Grafton Ambulance station officer Tim Bestwick said. 

The crash was a high-speed, single vehicle accident near the Wooli turn off. 

The three people were assessed by paramedics from Grafton and Woolgoolga before being transported to Grafton Base Hospital. 

BEFORE: A BLUE Holden sedan has been involved in a crash on the Pacific Highway this morning.

The crash, which occurred near the Wooli turn off, happened early this morning.

The car appears to have come off the highway and hit multiple trees.

More to come.

 

