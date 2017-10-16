21°
News

CRASH RISK: More than 48,000 vehicles hit by safety recall

The ACCC has warned of a fault which could lead to crashes.
The ACCC has warned of a fault which could lead to crashes.

AUSTRALIA'S consumer watchdog has just announced a recall affecting the owners of more than 48,000 vehicles.

The recall covers the 15-16MY CJ & CF Lancer, 15-15.5MY XB ASX and 14MY & 16-17MY ZJ & ZK Outlander.

In a recall notice published today, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said the issue of concern was that the power relays may generate excessive heat, resulting in relay failure.

"As a result, the engine may stall during driving, fail to restart or failsafe protection may be activated, with a loss of engine power,'' the notice said.

What are the hazards?

An unexpected loss of engine power may result in an accident.

"When parts become available, Mitsubishi Motors Australia will contact all known owners by mail and advise them to present their vehicle to their preferred dealer to replace the affected Power Relay/s.

"Consumers who require further information should contact Mitsubishi Motors Australia on 1300 1312 11 or contact their preferred Dealer.

To find a Mitsubishi dealer, visit  https://www.mitsubishi-motors.com.au/customer-assistance/locate-a-service-centre#

The vehicles were sold between December 28 2014 - 6 February 2017

More details are available on the ACCC site

Related Items

Topics:  australian consumer and competition commission editors picks mitsubishi safety recall

News Corp Australia
Young people fear robots will steal their jobs

Young people fear robots will steal their jobs

But one analyst says: If you are 50-plus, tired, low paid and low skilled, you should be terrified because the jobs for you in the future will be automated.

No food. No money. No hope without these unsung heroes

Trevor and Wendy Cross donate about 1300 tonnes of vegetables and fruits to Foodbank each year. The produce is given to Australians who cannot afford to buy food.

3.6m Australians cannot afford to buy food

Volunteer to board, Penny helps at School of Arts 40th

DEDICATED: Penny Stuart has been working and volunteering at the New School of Arts in South Grafton for somewhere between 25 and 30 years.

"I'm just a little part of the cog.”

Woman pinned by car after crash in Maclean

Emergency services responding to a crash where a car left the road and slammed into the Commonwealth Bank in Maclean.

Emergency services respond to incident

Local Partners