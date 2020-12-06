A man is facing multiple charges after $39,000 in cash and 47kg of marijuana were strewn across a major NSW motorway following a car crash.

Guns, ammunition and a white powder were also discovered following a vehicle search, police said.

The 37-year-old Queensland man will front court on Sunday over the crash, which occurred on Saturday on the M1 motorway.

Just before midday, emergency services were called to reports of a multi-vehicle crash at Ourimbah on the NSW Central Coast.

The accident caused the canopy of a Toyota Landcruiser to dislodge, and as a result "multiple boxes" fell from the vehicle, according to NSW Police.

"The contents of the boxes fell onto the road, including vacuum sealed bags of approximately 47kg of cannabis and more than $39,000 cash," police said.

The crash left traffic banked up for about 7km, with diversions in place for two hours.

Officers from Tuggerah Lakes Police District searched the car and located seven firearms, ammunition and a white powder believed to be cocaine, police said.

Police seized all items for "forensic examination".

NSW Police said the driver was arrested and treated at the scene by paramedics for minor injuries, before he was taken to Wyong Hospital for mandatory testing.

After his release, he was taken to Wyong police station and charged with multiple offences including dealing with the proceeds of crime, supplying prohibited drugs in a large commercial quantity, and not keeping a firearm safely.

He was refused bail and is expected to front Newcastle Bail Court on Sunday.

Originally published as Crash sees '47kg of marijuana strewn across highway'