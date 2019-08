The crash has closed River Street, Maclean

A CAR is believed to have crashed into a power pole near Maclean late this afternoon.

Early reports indicate there is one person trapped in a car, and the collision is considered serious.

Both lanes of River Street have been blocked off with emergency services responding.

Power has been lost in the Maclean central business district, stretching to Harwood and Palmers Island.

More details as they come to hand.